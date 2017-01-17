Apple raising price of apps after sterling fall

Apple is to raise the price of apps in the UK by up to 25% following the fall in value of the pound.

The US tech giant has issued new pricing guidance to developers using its App Store that will mean the lowest priced app or in-app purchase costing 79p will increase to 99p.

In a letter reportedly sent to developers and seen by Apple news site 9to5Mac, Apple said it is tweaking its tier pricing system, which also means the £7.99 in-app purchase to unlock the full version of popular game Super Mario Run will rise to £9.99.

The new prices are expected to take effect within the next week.

An Apple spokesman said: "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time."

Since the vote to leave the European Union last June, the value of the pound has fallen from more than 1.45 dollars to 1.21.

Apple's App Store serves users of the iPhone and iPad and in 2016 its sales rose to more than £23 billion.

The technology giant has already increased prices for the iPhone and Mac computers after the Brexit vote.

Prices in India and Turkey are also expected to rise.

Other technology firms, including HTC, Microsoft and Tesla, have also previously announced UK price rises for some products in response to the fall in value of the pound.