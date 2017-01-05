facebook icon twitter icon
Jackpot goes up to £5.5 million after nobody wins top prize

A jackpot of £5.5 million will be on offer for Saturday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Wednesday's top prize.

No ticket matched all six numbers on Wednesday
The winning numbers were 49, 42, 10, 48, 37, 29 and the bonus number was 32.

Set of balls five and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

One person matched five out of the six numbers, plus the bonus ball, scooping £46,238.

The 36 players who matched five numbers secured £1,351.

There were 2,849 ticket-holders who each won £110 for matching four balls, and another 69,032 who won £25 for matching three.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and there were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 19, 01, 29, 38, 04 and the Thunderball number was 05.