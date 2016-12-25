Rollover prize reaches £22.1m as jackpot remains unclaimed

A jackpot of £22.1 million will be on offer for Wednesday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 16, 19, 29, 46, 54 and 58 and the bonus ball was 12.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

Nobody matched five out of the six numbers, plus the bonus ball, meaning that 54 people secured the best prize of the night of £2,259 for matching five numbers.

There were 5,593 ticket-holders who each won £140 for matching four balls, and another 140,795 who won £25 for matching three.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and there were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 32, 01, 36, 06, 25 and the Thunderball number was 09.