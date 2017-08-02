Private equity group buys Miller Homes in £655m deal

House-builder Miller Homes is being snapped up by private equity group Bridgepoint in a deal worth £655 million.

Edinburgh-based Miller is one of the largest house-builders in the UK, having completed 2,380 properties last year and notching up more than £100 million in annual earnings for the first time in 2016.

It was set up in 1934 and is largely focused on the North of England and Scotland.

Bridgepoint - which also owns sandwich chain Pret A Manger - confirmed its takeover of Miller from GSO Capital Partners, which is part of private equity giant Blackstone.

Miller chief executive Chris Endsor said: "2016 was an outstanding year for Miller Homes, delivering operating profit in excess of £100 million for the first time and outperforming on all key financial metrics for the fifth consecutive year.

"We fully expect 2017 to continue that upward trend."

Jamie Wyatt, partner at Bridgepoint, said: "The UK regional markets in which Miller operates are in good health, with a positive sales environment and an attractive land- buying market."

He added that the group was well placed "to address future growth in the UK new-build housing market where demand currently outstrips supply".

The UK's new-build market is estimated to be worth £35 billion, with around one million new homes needed to meet demand.

The deal comes after Bridgepoint has enjoyed a marked recovery since faltering in the financial crisis.

It was taken over by its lenders during the crisis, but has since bounced back strongly, helped by the Government's Help to Buy scheme and low interest rates.