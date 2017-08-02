CMA WARNING
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned that John Wood Group's planned takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler could face an in-depth investigation if the companies fail to address competition concerns. The UK watchdog has said that the deal as it currently stands gives rise to anti-trust concerns, particularly surrounding the supply of engineering and construction services, as well as operation and maintenance services in the North Sea. Wood Group has been given a deadline of August 9 to formally submit remedies to address those concerns or risk facing in-depth probe.
LOSSES NARROW
I newspaper and Yorkshire Post owner Johnston Press has said it is on track to reach full-year targets after reporting a 14.8% rise in digital ad revenues, which helped offset a further decline in print ad sales. Overall, revenues which account for the i newspaper but exclude classifieds, rose 4.6% to £85.6 million for the 26 weeks to July 1. The company's statutory pre-tax loss which includes the Midlands titles it disposed of in January, narrowed significantly from £184 million to £10.2 million. However, total revenue still fell 3.1% to £102.9 million, amid a drop in classified sales. Chief executive Ashley Highfield said the company is confident on its outlook for the rest of 2017.