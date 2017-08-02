facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
CMA WARNING

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned that John Wood Group's planned takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler could face an in-depth investigation if the companies fail to address competition concerns. The UK watchdog has said that the deal as it currently stands gives rise to anti-trust concerns, particularly surrounding the supply of engineering and construction services, as well as operation and maintenance services in the North Sea. Wood Group has been given a deadline of August 9 to formally submit remedies to address those concerns or risk facing in-depth probe.

CPP Group sold card protection on behalf of lenders including HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland
LOSSES NARROW

I newspaper and Yorkshire Post owner Johnston Press has said it is on track to reach full-year targets after reporting a 14.8% rise in digital ad revenues, which helped offset a further decline in print ad sales. Overall, revenues which account for the i newspaper but exclude classifieds, rose 4.6% to £85.6 million for the 26 weeks to July 1. The company's statutory pre-tax loss which includes the Midlands titles it disposed of in January, narrowed significantly from £184 million to £10.2 million. However, total revenue still fell 3.1% to £102.9 million, amid a drop in classified sales. Chief executive Ashley Highfield said the company is confident on its outlook for the rest of 2017.