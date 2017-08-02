facebook icon twitter icon
Apple helps Dow Jones industrial average pass 22,000 points for first time

A big earnings gain from Apple has sent the Dow Jones industrial average above 22,000 points for the first time.

Apple shares helped boost the stock market
Apple soared 6% in the first few minutes of trading on Wednesday, accounting for all of the Dow's gain.

The company reported another strong quarter and released a strong forecast late on Tuesday.

Drugmaker Illumina jumped 12% after beating its earnings forecasts and issuing a strong outlook.

The Dow was up 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,031.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose two points, or 0.2%, to 2,478.

The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4%, to 6,388.