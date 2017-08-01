facebook icon twitter icon
Stagecoach bus workers to be balloted for action in pay row

Hundreds of bus workers at a leading transport company are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Stagecoach in south-west England will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The dispute covers more than 750 bus drivers, cleaners and engineering workers in Exeter, Torquay and Barnstable.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Bus workers in the South West provide an essential service across a wide geographical area and they deserve a fair deal on pay.

"At the moment they are being offered a package that stacks up to a de facto pay cut and RMT's executive has agreed with our local branches that that is entirely unacceptable.

"Final preparations for a ballot for both strike action and action short of a strike are now under way and we will release the timetable shortly."