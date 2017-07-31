Stocks inch up as media and bank gains cancel out tech dip

US stocks finished mostly higher as banks, media and energy companies climbed just enough to cancel out losses for technology companies including Facebook and Amazon.

Cable provider Charter Communications surged on a report it might be bought by a Japanese technology company. Meanwhile, cable networks Scripps Networks and Discovery Communications agreed to combine in a deal worth almost 12 billion dollars (£9bn)

Technology companies missed out. Facebook returned some of its gains from last week, when it posted strong second-quarter results, and reports of higher expenses continued to affect Amazon's shares. Banks rose, with HSBC climbing after it disclosed its own earnings.

About half of the companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 have reported their second-quarter results, and this week, Apple and other companies will join the fray.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.80 points, or 0.1%, to 2,470.30. The Dow Jones industrial average continued to build on its record highs. It gained 60.81 points, or 0.3%, to 21,891.12. The Nasdaq composite lost 26.55 points, or 0.4%, to 6,348.12. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 4.12 points, or 0.3%, to 1,425.14. A majority of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose.

HSBC said higher interest rates helped it make more money from its lending business, and it plans to buy back another 2 billion dollars (£1.5bn) in stock. Its shares climbed 1.19 dollars, or 2.4% percent, to 50.09 dollars and Capital One Financial picked up 1.21 dollars, or 1.4%, to 86.18 dollars.

Among technology companies, Facebook lost 3.20 dollars, or 1.9%, to 169.25 dollars. The social media network leaped 8.6% last week. Alphabet, Google's parent company, shed 12.83 dollars, or 1.3%, to 945.50 dollars and chipmaker Micron Technology lost 1.18 dollars, or 4%, to 28.10 dollars.

E-commerce giant Amazon also slumped 32.26 dollars, or 3.2%, to 98.78 dollars.

The dollar slipped to 110.24 yen from 110.60 yen. The euro rose to 1.1831 dollars from 1.1760 dollars.

Germany's DAX lost 0.4% and the CAC 40 of France sank 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in Britain made a tiny gain. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2% and the Kospi in South Korea finished little changed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.3%.

AP