PUBLISHED: July 31, 2017 5:11 pm NEW NATIONAL STATISTIC

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has given the green light to a new national statistic that it hopes will become the UK's lead measure of inflation. The agency said that CPIH - which refers to consumer price inflation including owner-occupier housing costs - had "met the standards to have its National Statistics level restored" following a months long review. ONS director general Jonathan Athow said it was an important step in improving UK statistics. "CPIH is our lead measure of inflation and offers the most comprehensive picture of how prices are changing in the economy." The ONS went on to advise against the use of the retail price index (RPI) - which is no longer a national statistic but informs rises in student debt and rail fares - flagging up "serious shortcomings."