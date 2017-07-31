NEW NATIONAL STATISTIC
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has given the green light to a new national statistic that it hopes will become the UK's lead measure of inflation. The agency said that CPIH - which refers to consumer price inflation including owner-occupier housing costs - had "met the standards to have its National Statistics level restored" following a months long review. ONS director general Jonathan Athow said it was an important step in improving UK statistics. "CPIH is our lead measure of inflation and offers the most comprehensive picture of how prices are changing in the economy." The ONS went on to advise against the use of the retail price index (RPI) - which is no longer a national statistic but informs rises in student debt and rail fares - flagging up "serious shortcomings."
STRUTT & PARKER DEAL
French bank BNP Paribas has acquired British upmarket estate agent Strutt & Parker, ending months of speculation surrounding a potential deal. It is a vote of confidence for the UK property market, despite growing signs that demand is starting to cool. Reports earlier this year suggested that discussions over the deal were ongoing for a number of months, with BNP Paribas believed to be interested in strengthening its foothold in the UK property market. The French bank has bought up both Strutt & Parker's residential and commercial operations as part of the deal.