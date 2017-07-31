'New approach' urged to break Southern dispute deadlock ahead of fresh talks

Fresh meetings are to be held over the long-running Southern Railway dispute, with calls for a "new approach" to break the deadlock.

The drivers' union Aslef will meet the company on Tuesday, while leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will hold talks with the operator next Monday.

Both unions have recently met with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to explain their opposition to an extension of driver-only trains and changes to the role of guards.

The dispute on Southern has sparked more than a year of industrial action, causing travel chaos for 300,000 passengers.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union had a " clear formula" for resolving the dispute, adding: "We have laid that formula out to Chris Grayling, and we will be entering the talks next week with a positive set of proposals that we believe can bring 16 months of industrial action to an end.

"We have given a clear undertaking to the Secretary of State that we will report back to him on the progress of this fresh round of talks.

"We now have an opportunity for genuine and meaningful talks to take place and RMT has committed to that process after well over a year of false starts.

"The union fully believes that the fare-paying passengers want a fresh start and a new approach that puts safety and access first and that is why we took up the opportunity of a meeting with Chris Grayling to get that process moving."

Mr Cash said the RMT would have preferred an earlier date for the meeting as the situation was "urgent".