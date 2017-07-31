Heineken brews profits worldwide as non-alcoholic beer proves popular in Europe

Heineken has boosted profits thanks to a customer thirst for non-alcoholic beer and a fizzing performance across the Americas and Asia.

The Sol and Amstel brewer saw half year operating profit climb 6% to 1.8 billion euros (£1.6 billion), with beer volumes growing 2.6% across all regions.

Revenues also rose 4% to 10.5 billion euros (£9.4 billion) over the period, but the firm warned economic conditions would "remain volatile" during the second half of 2017.

Net profits at the group were 6% higher at 1 billion euros (£927 million), up from 977 million euros (£875 million) in 2016.

Chief executive and chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said the company was still on track to hit its full-year targets.

He added: "We delivered strong results in the first half year, with all four regions contributing positively to organic growth in volume, revenue and operating profit.

"Europe delivered a good performance, momentum remained strong in Americas and Asia Pacific, and results improved in Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe despite continued difficult market conditions."

Heineken 0.0, a new zero-alcohol beer, proved a bright spot for the business as strong demand in Spain, Netherlands, Poland and Austria underpinned double-digit growth in low and non-alcohol beer across Europe.

Total beer volumes in Europe rose by 1.9% to 39 million hectolitres (mhl) for the half year, while Asia Pacific increased by 6.3% to 12.6 mhl and the Americas lifted by 2.8% to 30.4 mhl.

Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, a tougher market for the company, was up 1.5% to 19.3 mhl.

The results span six months of deal-making for the firm, which secured deals to buy beer brands Brasil Kirin and Lagunitas.

The company said in June it would offload several pubs as part of efforts to satisfy competition concerns over its £403 million takeover of the Punch Taverns chain.

Heineken sealed a takeover last December with private equity firm Patron Capital, having fought off a rival bid from the pub chain's co-founder Alan McIntosh with a 180p-per-share offer.

Under the deal Heineken would buy 1,895 pubs, while Patron would acquire 1,329.