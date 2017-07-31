Hammond seeks to boost business links with Brazil

Chancellor Philip Hammond has sought to pave the way for more British firms to export goods to Brazil during his South America tour.

Support for trade with Brazil via UK Export Finance, which aims to ensure no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance, is to double to up to £3 billion.

The Treasury said the Brazilian Granito Group is also to base the headquarters of its n ew global investment bank - Granito & Capital - in London, while UK-based G P Laboratories plans to export £11 million of pharmaceuticals to Brazil over the next five years.

The announcements came as Mr Hammond led a business delegation to Brazil, with talks taking place in the capital Brasilia before meetings with investors and the launch of the UK-Brazil Green Finance Partnership in Sao Paulo.

Mr Hammond is also due to travel to Argentina, where the Treasury said he will meet president Mauricio Macri and senior ministers as well British and Argentine businesses.

Of the talks in Brazil, Mr Hammond said: " Today's dialogue has created exciting new opportunities for partnership between the UK and Brazil, Latin America's largest economy.

"I am very pleased to be accompanied by executives from some great British companies with world-leading expertise, to help facilitate deeper economic and trade links between our two countries."

Among those accompanying Mr Hammond are senior figures from the London Stock Exchange, Transport for London, Bank of England, Crossrail International and the Green Investment Bank.

International trade minister Mark Garnier and Treasury minister Steve Barclay are also on the trip.