Businesses asked to drive efforts into new railway investment projects

Private companies are being encouraged to bid to deliver railway investment projects following a series of reforms.

A "regular p ipeline" of opportunities will be published to make firms aware of what work is available and flexibility to standards will be introduced to encourage innovation without compromising safety, Network Rail said.

Britain's railways make up more than 20% of the country's infrastructure spending.

Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said: "A growing railway drives the economy, jobs and housing and by welcoming open competition into the core of our business we will increase the pace of innovation, creativity and efficiency and could deliver even more improvements to our railway and for the people that use and rely on it every day.

"I am determined to create an environment where innovative third party companies can compete for and directly deliver railway projects.

"These reforms mark the next stage of Network Rail's transformation having already decentralised into nine devolved individual businesses."

A reward scheme will be launched where money saved from introducing a new idea or innovation is shared between Network Rail and the company or individual involved.

The measures mean r ailway investors will have choice over who delivers projects for them, reducing the burden on central government and taxpayers, according to Network Rail.

Deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission Sir John Armitt welcomed t he reforms.

He said: "Record numbers of people are choosing to travel by train, and Network Rail is in the midst of a huge programme of renewals and enhancements to the network, alongside working on major schemes such as East-West Rail and HS2.

"So I welcome these measures, which will help drive innovation and bring new competition and the latest technologies into the industry, to deliver better services for passengers."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has come under attack for deciding not to go ahead with electrifying routes in South Wales, the Midlands and the Pennines.