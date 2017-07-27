Arriva Traincare workers to hold new strike and ban overtime in pay row

Workers at a rail maintenance firm are to stage a fresh strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Arriva Traincare will walk out for 24 hours on August 18 and will ban overtime from August 9 to 17.

The firm is based in Crewe and has sites in Bristol, Gateshead, Cambridge and Eastleigh.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "From the outset of the latest talks it was clear management had no intention of resolving this issue through negotiation.

"Arriva Traincare declined all reasonable proposals from the RMT to resolve this dispute. The employer did not table any improvements to their original pay offer and by the close of talks they had resorted to hurling personal insults at the union's negotiating team.

"In order to force the company to start treating our members with the respect and dignity they deserve, we have decided to call further industrial action."