RMT chief pressing Chris Grayling to break deadlock in railway disputes

The leader of the biggest rail workers union will today urge the Transport Secretary to help break the deadlock in a growing number of disputes over staffing and driver-only trains.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, will meet Chris Grayling to discuss the year-long row on Southern Railway.

He will call on the Secretary of State to direct Southern to agree an accessibility guarantee which would mean that passengers are assured of assistance from on-board staff without the need to book in advance.

The union will also ask Mr Grayling to agree to assist in resolving other disputes, and prevent others breaking out, where the Department for Transport is said to be determining policy on driver-only trains.

The RMT is involved in disputes on Arriva Rail North and Merseyrail as well as Southern and is warning these could spread to South West Trains and Greater Anglia.

RMT members on Merseyrail will strike on Sunday.

Mr Cash said: "It is now accepted that Chris Grayling is directing the Southern dispute so only he can resolve it.

"We will be asking that he authorise an accessibility guarantee on Southern, which will then allow me to put back a positive report to our executive.

"The union will also be urging him to allow for negotiations to take place to end the Arriva North driver-only dispute where we have been told the Department for Transport is preventing a deal.

"We will also be asking that he pull back from engineering a Southern-style confrontation across the network, including on South West Trains and Abellio Anglia.

"Today's talks will show us whether he is sincere and bringing fresh thinking to the table or just going through the motions. RMT is entering the talks with positive proposals for resolving the disputes. "

Mr Grayling met leaders of the drivers union Aslef on Thursday.