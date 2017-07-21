Paysafe approached by Blackstone and CVC Partners over possible takeover

Online payments firm Paysafe has been approached by private equity giants Blackstone and CVC Partners over a possible takeover.

In a stock market announcement, Paysafe said it had received a preliminary, conditional proposal from the duo after first being approached in May.

Under the terms of deal, shareholders in Paysafe would receive 590p per share, a 34% premium on the firm's average price for the six months to June 30.

Paysafe's largest shareholder, Old Mutual Global Investors, is recommending the offer.

The group added that Blackstone and CVC have indicated that their financing requirements will be funded in part with the proceeds of a disposal of non-core assets, such as Paysafe's Asia Gateway business.

The company cautioned there can be no certainty that an offer will be made.