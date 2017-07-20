Karen Bradley 'still minded' to refer Sky's bid for 21st Century Fox to watchdog

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is "still minded" to refer Sky's £11.7 billion bid for 21st Century Fox for further scrutiny.

The Cabinet minister added no final decision has been taken as she continues to assess representations, although she may reach a view in the "coming weeks".

Ms Bradley previously said she was minded to refer the bid to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for a fuller investigation on the grounds of media plurality.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Bradley said unless new evidence changes her mind in the coming weeks then she will refer the bid to the CMA on "at least one ground" - that of media plurality.

She said: "Given the consultation only closed on Friday, there has not been time to consider all the representations, and I am not in a position today to make my final decision on referral.

"What I can do, however, is confirm to the House that having carefully reviewed the parties' representations, and in the absence of further proposed undertakings, I am currently still minded to refer on the media plurality ground and still minded not to accept the undertakings in lieu of a referral.

" To be clear, as I have said, I must fully consider all relevant representations before reaching a final decision.

"And I will take the time I need to look at the many I have received, balancing the need for careful consideration of relevant evidence with the merger parties' legitimate need for a prompt decision."

Ms Bradley said she has prioritised considering representations from the relevant parties to the bid, noting: " Whilst some of the points they have raised may benefit from closer examination by the CMA at phase two in the event that the merger is referred, there was nothing in their representations that, at this stage, has led me to change my mind about the appropriateness of referral.

"Unless new evidence from other representations changes my mind in the coming weeks the bid will therefore be referred to a phase two review on at least one ground - media plurality."

Ms Bradley said she will write to all parties involved in the process as well as Labour, Speaker John Bercow and others if she makes a final decision during the summer recess.