Burberry shareholders kick back against executive pay

Shareholders have dealt a blow to Burberry over the retailer's "excessive" executive pay, with nearly a third voting against generous payouts that include a £5.4 million share award for former boss Christopher Bailey.

A tally of proxy votes showed that 31.48% of investors rejected the company's remuneration report at its annual general meeting.

It means the resolution provisionally passed with only 68.51% in favour of the pay packets.

One shareholder asked chairman Sir John Peace to explain the remuneration decisions for both chief financial officer Julie Brown and now-president and chief creative officer Chris Bailey, calling their pay "somewhat excessive".

"To be very clear, the board's intent, the remuneration committee's intent, is to do what's right for shareholders and what's right for the business. It's not just to do things to be being excessive, for excessive's sake," Sir John told investors at the annual general meeting in London on Thursday.

"What we try to do is make sure that we attract and retain some of the best people in the industry.

"Over the course of the past few years we've been going through quite a significant change ... moving from being a wholesale business into more of a retail and wholesale business and digital.

"So as we go through that transformation, bringing on board the right people for the future is very important as well as keeping the talent we have within the organisation."