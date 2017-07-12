UK 'risks losing high-skill jobs by quitting European civil nuclear regulator'

Leaving Euratom, the European civil nuclear regulator, risks highly paid, highly skilled jobs going overseas which the UK "can't afford right now", a Labour MP has warned.

MPs across the political divide raised concerns over the Prime Minister's decision to pull out of the regulator during a Westminster Hall debate on negotiations concerning future membership of the body.

Euratom (European Atomic Energy Community) is not formally part of the EU but is under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Labour's Rachel Reeves (Leeds West) said: "If we leave Euratom and the uncertainty in the meantime, risks high-paid, high-skilled jobs going overseas which we can't afford right now and our membership of Euratom is key for the future of our civil nuclear defence industry."

SNP MP Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire) warned the move could impact cancer treatment for patients.

She said: "My concern is the impact of this on medicine. Is he aware of the concerns of the Royal College of Radiologists that a lack of being able to bring isotopes easily into this country could affect half a million scans and 10,000 cancer treatments.

"These things cannot be stored because they have a short half life and therefore we need Euratom."

Tory Antoinette Sandbach (Eddisbury) said the UK had been awarded £500 million of contracts in the nuclear fusion supply chain, adding: "All of that is put at risk, is it not, if we leave Euratom?"

The Prime Minister said the UK would seek a similar relationship with Euratom to that enjoyed by other countries which are outside the European Union.

Theresa May has signalled Britain will seek a close post-Brexit relationship with the regulator amid reports of growing Tory disquiet over her plan to leave it.

Mrs May has made leaving the remit of ECJ a "red line" for negotiations, prompting criticism from Tory former cabinet ministers such as Dominic Grieve and Nicky Morgan.

Labour's Albert Owen (Ynys Mon), who brought the debate, said it was not about the dogma of leaving an institution but ensuring that medical research continued into the future and that the UK kept its high standards with the framework to move isotopes.

Mr Owen spoke of the need for proper transitional arrangements to be in place.

He also urged the setting up of a working group with industry and academics to make sure the nuclear industry and research and development could plan the future.

Tory former Brexit minster David Jones argued it was "ill-founded" to suggest the decision to leave Euratom was taken on political rather than legal grounds.

He said: "The view that I take is indeed that there was no option for the Government but to leave the Treaty."

He added: "I think we that we do need to avoid the cliff edge. I think that this is a matter that the Government is fully aware of and that it will address."