Sterling drops against dollar amid 'quadruple-whammy' of bad news for UK economy

Sterling fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Friday, as strong US jobs data and disappointing UK industry and trade figures weighed on the currency.

The pound fell nearly 0.7% against the greenback to at 1.288, and dropped 0.5% to 1.129 against the euro as investors reacted to a string of economic releases from both sides of the Atlantic.

The currency first took a hit after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed manufacturing output had fallen 0.2% month-on-month in May, while construction tumbled 1.2% and industrial production output dropped 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the UK's deficit in goods and services - measuring the gap between exports and imports - widened by £1 billion to £3.1 billion between April and May.

Better than expected US non-farm payrolls data - which showed that 222,000 new positions were created in June - worsened the blow.

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said: "Sterling was hit by a quadruple-whammy of bad news for British economy.

"UK industrial production slowing for a fourth month, a surprise contraction in construction output in May, house prices dropping 1% in June according to Halifax and the trade deficit widened.

"Maybe some mitigating factors like the warm weather effect on utility output affected industrial production but it's hard to ignore multiple signs of slowing momentum in the UK economy."

In oil markets, Brent crude dropped 2.4% to 46.82 US dollars per barrel after data showed a rise in US oil production, while Opec exports rose for a second month straight to its highest level in 2017.

The FTSE 100 ended the day higher by 0.19% or 13.64 points at 7,350.92 points, outperforming the French Cac 40 which dropped 0.14% and the German Dax which rose 0.06%.

Centrica shares were one of the top performers on London's blue chip index, rising 5.8p to 207.7p after a report by Wall Street Wires singled out the British Gas owner as a potential takeover target.

Shares in Mulberry dropped 24.5p to 1,055p. The luxury handbag maker announced on Friday that it had signed a joint venture agreement with Onward Global Fashion meant to spark further expansion into the Japanese market.

Dunelm Group shares jumped 23p to 620p after a trading update pointed to a 8.5% in annual group sales to £955.6 million.

However, the homewares retailer warned of a dip in full-year profit due to the "uncertain consumer environment".

Howden Joinery Group fell 1.3p to 416.4p amid news that founder and chief executive Matthew Ingle will step down after 22 years with the group, and will be succeeded by Screwfix boss Andrew Livingston in 2018.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were easyJet up 72p to 1,419p, Centrica up 5.8p to 207.7p, Rolls-Royce Holdings up 21p to 936.5p, and International Consolidated Airlines Group up 12.5p to 628p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Royal Mail down 14.2p to 410.3p, ITV down 5.3p to 176.6p, WPP down 41p to 1,569p, and Kingfisher down 4.8p to 304.9p.