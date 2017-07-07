Howdens Joinery chief Matthew Ingle to step down

The founder and chief executive of Howdens Joinery is to retire, with the firm poaching the boss of Screwfix to replace him.

Matthew Ingle will leave Howdens in 2018 after 22 years with the group and will be succeeded by Andrew Livingston.

Mr Ingle, who founded Howdens in 1995, will become the firm's honorary lifetime president after he steps down.

Under his tenure, Howdens has grown from a company with a £1 million turnover to reporting annual sales of more than £1.3 billion in 2016.

Howdens boasts more than 450,000 account holders and operates from 650 depots across the UK, and sees scope for up to 800.

Mr Ingle said: "Howdens is well set for the future, and I believe that now is the right time for me to step down and pass the baton on to Andrew.

"I believe the company has the resources to look forward and to develop a new chapter in its development, and there are exciting choices for the new generation of leaders to make."

Mr Livingston has headed up Screwfix since 2013 - where he has overseen booming sales - and has also done stints at Wyevale Garden Centres and B&Q.