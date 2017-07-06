facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP

Paul Drechsler to serve as CBI president for a third year

Members of the CBI have re-elected Paul Drechsler as president for another year.

Paul Drechsler will serve for another year
Paul Drechsler will serve for another year

Mr Drechsler. who chairs the Bibby Line Group and Teach First, will continue for a third and final year in post at the country's biggest business group.

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI director general, said: "It has been a great pleasure working with Paul over the last two years and I am delighted that he is continuing for another term as CBI president in these important times.

"As an influential, experienced and respected voice on behalf of business, he has been extraordinarily attentive to the needs of CBI members and a brilliant ambassador."