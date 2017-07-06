EasyJet shares fall as boss Carolyn McCall linked to top ITV job

Shares in easyJet have taken a tumble after reports emerged linking the airline's boss with the top job at ITV.

Carolyn McCall is leading the race to secure the broadcaster's vacant chief executive position after Adam Crozier stepped down at the end of June , according to the Guardian.

Ms McCall, who has been at the easyJet helm for seven years, has reportedly been interviewed for the role and has emerged as the frontrunner.

EasyJet fell by more than 1% on the FTSE 100 Index, while ITV rose by 0.2%.

It came as easyJet announced the number of people flying with the carrier jumped 11.3% to 7.7 million in June.

Focusing on the load factor - a measure which judges how efficiently airlines are filling seats - the budget airline was marginally higher at 94.8%.

Mr Crozier was credited with turning ITV's fortunes around during his seven-year stint at the broadcaster.

Under his tenure, ITV's external revenues grew by more than £1 billion and earnings jumped by 338%.

However, the group endured its first drop in full-year advertising revenues since 2009 when it announced annual results in March, but underlying pre-tax profits held largely firm at £847 million in 2016 against £843 million in 2015.

Speculation has been mounting that ITV could become the subject of a takeover attempt from a rival broadcaster, with sterling's Brexit-induced slump making the firm more attractive to overseas buyers.