New car market declines for third month with 4.8% dip in June

The new car market has declined for a third consecutive month, industry figures show.

Just over 243,000 new cars were registered in June, down 4.8% on the same month last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Some 1.4 million cars have been sold so far this year, down 1.3% on the same period in 2016.

The SMMT said the market is "in line with 2017 forecasts" following a record first three months of the year.

M any buyers brought orders forward to March ahead of new vehicle excise duty (VED) rates coming into force.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "As forecast, demand for new cars has started to cool following five consecutive years of solid growth but the numbers are still strong and the first half of the year is the second biggest on record.

"Provided consumer and business confidence holds, we expect demand to remain at a similarly high level over the coming months."

Demand for new diesel cars dropped by 14.7% last month, while petrol rose 2.5% and alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs) were up 29%.

AFVs took a market share of 4.4% in June, compared with 3.2% during the same month in 2016.

Mr Hawes said: " It's encouraging to see alternatively fuelled vehicles experiencing rapid growth but adoption is still at a relatively low level and more long term incentives are required if this new generation of vehicles is to be a more common sight on British roads."