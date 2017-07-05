Justine Greening urges companies to help create 'army of skilled young people'

Businesses must help to create "an army of skilled young people", the Education Secretary will say today.

Justine Greening is set to call for a "skills revolution for Brexit Britain", urging firms to back the Government's attempts to overhaul technical training for teenagers.

In a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce education summit, the Cabinet minister is expected to say: "I want to create an army of skilled young people for British business. But I need your help. Government can't do it alone.

"Because that's what we need, never more than now. A skills revolution for Brexit Britain. That's the real strategy on migration.

"Great companies need great people. And my department has a mission to give our young people the very best start - to become those great people."

Ms Greening is due to say that the Government's new "T-levels", to be offered alongside apprenticeships, will be the core of a new technical education system.

T-levels are individual qualifications. They were first announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the March Budget, and are part of a fresh bid by the Government to give technical training equal standing to academic education.

Under the plans, each T-level, which will be developed with businesses, will fall under one of 15 career-based training routes in industries such as construction and engineering.

"Delivering these reforms will be a challenge," Ms Greening will tell business leaders.

"I am clear there is only one way to get this right - through a genuine partnership between business, government and education professionals. This means we need a collective plan. One plan. One team. For skills.

"A skills revolution. A technical education revolution. That is how we meet those challenges - head on. It's how we build our future."

Around £50 million is to be made available from next April to fund work placements - a key part of every T-level, the Department for Education (DfE) said, along with £15 million to help improve further education.

Other plans include a DfE summit this autumn with businesses to start developing T-levels.