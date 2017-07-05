Former City minister dismisses ceding euro-clearing to Brussels post-Brexit

Britain should not surrender euro-clearing to Brussels but strike a market access deal that ensures London can serve Europe after Brexit, according to a former City minister.

Mark Hoban dismissed the idea that clearing of euro-denominated derivatives should shift to the euro zone if Britain exits the single market, and backed London to retain its status as the world's leading financial centre.

The comments came as he laid out a blueprint for Britain's finance industry that had the potential to add £43 billion to UK gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

Asked whether Britain should cede euro-clearing to Brussels, Mr Hoban said: "Not at all. There will be some relocation of activity and the reason we are arguing for a mutual market access deal is so we can continue to service European markets from the UK.

"It is important to that ecosystem, and important that the pool of capital is still in London."

Spearheaded by influential think tank TheCityUK and PwC, the report makes a raft of recommendations, including the need for a flexible and streamlined visa system which can attract international talent while ensuring mutual access to skilled European workers.

It also calls for stronger trading partnerships with emerging markets, a regulatory framework that encourages Britain's burgeoning fintech industry and greater support for finance hubs beyond London.

But a failure to act could cause the financial services sector to "stagnate" as firms grapples with slower growth, TheCityUK said.

Alan Gemes, senior partner at PwC's Strategy&, s aid banks were already looking to shift some operations to financial hubs outside of the capital.

HSBC has plans to move more than 1,000 roles from the London head office to Birmingham as it gears up to launch its ring-fenced bank.

He said the onus was on the Government to underpin this move by creating more affordable housing and delivering on major infrastructure projects, such as the HS2 high-speed railway.

Mr Gemes said: "The (banking) industry on the retail side has a big interest in moving out of London and reducing their costs. That is why we have seen the announcement from HSBC.

"Other banks I can tell you are looking at that, and over time we will see other announcements primarily on what's called the ring-fenced bank."

It comes as Mr Hoban, a board director at TheCityUK and an ex-financial secretary in David Cameron's Government, led a delegation to Brussels on Wednesday to push for a post-Brexit free trade deal on financial services.

He said: "People are very interested in our thinking about how we can ensure the best arrangements are in place so UK-based financial services businesses can meet the needs of businesses in the UK and the EU 27."