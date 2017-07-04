Superdrug keeping up with the Kardashians as it delivers profits rise

Superdrug has delivered a strong rise in full-year profits after sales were helped by a face powder championed by Kim Kardashian.

Pre-tax profits at the retailer rose 41% to £80.4 million in the 53 weeks to December 31 2016 , with sales up 10.4% to £1.2 billion.

Like-for-like sales rose 7.8% and customers "continued to be influenced by celebrities", the firm said, with the best-selling product last year a banana face powder fronted by Kardashian.

Superdrug, whose parent firm AS Watson is owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, said cosmetics sales rocketed 14%, helping it achieve a market share of 30% for the first time.

The group's online offering, Superdrug.com, also performed strongly with sales increasing by over 60%.

Chief executive Peter Macnab said: "We have had a strong year and are pleased with the company's performance.

"Looking to the future our strategy remains to offer customers everyday accessible health and beauty, giving them the beauty and health services they need."

The firm opened 23 new stores last year and the chain pumped £33 million into store revamps.

Superdrug has 789 stores in UK and Ireland where it employs 13,500 people.