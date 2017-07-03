Virgin Trains West Coast passengers go digital on 18% of tickets

Around a fifth of Virgin Trains passengers are shunning traditional orange paper tickets in favour of digital technology, the operator has said.

More than 1.5 million digital tickets were sold for West Coast journeys between March and May, representing 18% of sales.

The tickets can be downloaded on to a smartphone or printed at home and feature a barcode to be scanned at station barriers.

They became available for all the operator's routes in August last year.

David Sidebottom, passenger director at watchdog Transport Focus, said: "Passengers tell us that they want more choice when it comes to buying tickets.

"More than 1.5 million passengers choosing to use smart ticketing reflects the ease and growing confidence they have in going paperless."

Virgin Trains chief information officer John Sullivan said: "Digital ticketing is the technology of the future and we've seen how quickly customers switch when given the choice.

"We're confident that we've established the right platform for the industry and are working with Rail Delivery Group and Government to help roll this out to other parts of the rail network."