Game Digital's full-year profits to be 'substantially below' expectations

Game Digital has warned that full-year profits will come in "substantially below" expectations after the retailer bemoaned challenging high street trading and the poor stock availability of Nintendo Switch.

The company had hoped the console would provide a major boost to sales after a difficult first half to the year.

However, in a trading update, Game said: "Consumer demand for Nintendo Switch has been, and remains, very strong, however the level of supply to the UK market has been lower than expected.

"The group still expects to deliver positive group gross transaction value growth in the second half of approximately 5-6%, however this is below our previous expectation.

"As a result, we now expect adjusted EBITDA (earnings) for the full year to be substantially below previous expectations."

The video games retailer added that it is seeing "continued softness" in its core Xbox and PlayStation markets which, along with a "challenging trading environment", has also impacted sales.

In March, Game said first half pre-tax profits tumbled 26.7% to £16.5 million while sales, by gross transaction value, slumped 18.1% in the UK.

Despite the supply issue, the Nintendo Switch launch has helped breath new life into the market, which Game said had been difficult with a weaker line-up of game launches in the first half affecting already tough trading.

Game is attempting to bolster supplier arrangements, ramp up cost savings and improve customer experience in store.

Looking forward, Game said it is encouraged by the positive consumer reception of Nintendo Switch in both the UK and Spain, where it also operates, adding that demand is helping to strengthen the outlook for next year.