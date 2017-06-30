Convenience store operator Nisa reveals rise in profits after contracts boost

Profits at convenience store operator Nisa, which is being courted by Sainsbury's over a possible takeover, were boosted last year as it reaped the benefit of reduced costs and new contracts.

Nisa reported a 17.8% rise in adjusted earnings to £8.6 million in the year to April 2, while on a pre-tax basis profit came in at £2.8 million compared to a loss of £5.4 million in 2016.

Sales hit £1.2 billion, down 2.6%, which Nisa pinned on competitive pressure and price investment, as well as the collapse of the My Local convenience store chain.

Nisa, which recently completed a £120 million refinancing, boasted of significant new contract wins during the year, including with McColl's and Bourne Leisure.

Boss Nick Read said: "The uplift in performance throughout 2017 continued to build on the foundations laid in 2016, when Nisa returned to profitable growth.

"It has also helped us to convey a message of long-term sustainability, key to securing the confidence of our banking partners in our recent refinancing discussions."

The firm also confirmed that it is in exclusive talks with a party, understood to be Sainsbury's, over a potential takeover offer for the company.

The grocery giant is thought to have tabled a £130 million bid for Nisa - whose 1,300 shopkeeper members run 3,000 stores - as part of a response to Tesco's £3.7 billion merger with wholesaler Booker.

Nisa said on Friday: "Should that party wish to make a formal offer for the company, the board will at that stage determine whether it is appropriate for this offer to be put to members.

"It will then be for the members to determine whether or not they wish to accept the offer."

Nisa has been working with investment bank Lazard on a sale process and is thought to have received interest from several prospective buyers, including the Co-op.

However, it is understood Sainsbury's offer, at around £2,500 a share, was favoured by Nisa's board.