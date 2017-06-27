Bentley staff agree deal over pay and working hours

Workers at luxury carmaker Bentley are to receive a 6.5% pay rise over three years and have their basic hours cut to 35 under a "groundbreaking" deal, said Unite.

The union said 2,000 workers in Crewe, Cheshire will have their working week cut by two hours from 2019 and will receive a consolidated payment worth £900 over three years.

Unite members voted in favour of the deal by a margin of three to one.

Regional officer Phil Morgan said: "Members have overwhelmingly supported this pay deal as they recognise that it provides a significant increase in pay as well as a dramatic improvement in conditions.

"This was an important deal for both Unite and Bentley as it allows the company to plan ahead, particularly in relation to new model development and gives members a great deal of security in what is a very uncertain time for car makers.

"By agreeing a multi-year pay deal all sides now know exactly where they stand as we continue with the countdown to Brexit.

"Without this multi-year pay deal there would inevitability have been an increasing amount of uncertainty, which is what all parties wanted to avoid."