Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan and US

Japanese air bag maker Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the US after being overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

The company announced the expected action on Monday morning.

Takata confirmed that most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in Detroit.

Takata was damaged by defective inflators that can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, throwing out shrapnel.

They are responsible for at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries and sparked the largest automotive recall in US history.