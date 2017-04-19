Unite members vote to end Coulport and Faslane disputes

Union members at Coulport and Faslane naval bases have overwhelmingly voted to end a dispute over workers' rights.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a mass meeting of Unite members, civilian staff who support naval operations at the home to the UK's nuclear submarine fleet.

The agreement acknowledges there has been a ''breakdown in the relationship'' between management and the union, and makes a series of proposals to resolve the problems.

Members have voted to accept the agreement designed to repair industrial relations at the bases.

It was negotiated on April 12 between union representatives and senior officers of employer Babcock Marine.

Unite regional officer Stephen Deans said: "Unite is always guided by our members and they always had the final say on this accord.

"We're pleased that they have given it such overwhelming support and we hope it creates a new, lasting working relationship at Coulport and Faslane, based on genuine respect for Unite members and their representatives."

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: "Unite pays tribute to the members, representatives and stewards who stood strong and united throughout this dispute.

"Their steady determination, calmness and commitment to protect their rights are an example for workers everywhere."

Civilian staff at Coulport and Faslane, both in Argyll and Bute, began industrial action on March 24.

A spokesman for Babcock said: "We are pleased to have reached agreement with the Unite trade union on a way forward that ends the dispute and reflects Babcock's continuing commitment to our workforce and our trade union relations."