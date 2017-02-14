Working practices review to hear evidence amid big rise in 'gig economy' workers

A Government review into working practices will take evidence from workers and business today amid a huge increase in those employed in the so-called gig economy.

Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) will launch a regional tour to listen to the views and experiences of workers, self-employed staff and companies.

The TUC said last week that waiters, care workers and education staff are among 660,000 more workers employed without guaranteed hours or basic employment rights in the past five years.

A study by the union organisation found the rise of 27% in so-called insecure work was being driven mainly by traditional industries rather than the new tech sector.

Matthew Taylor said: "Most people recognise that we need as many jobs as possible in our economy and that the flexibility of our labour market is a strength.

"But people also want work to be fair and decent and to offer opportunities for progression and fulfilment.

"The question is, what can we do to make work better without undermining our country's excellent record on job creation?

"We've started working through these complex issues questions and now is just the right time to hear the views of businesses, employees, the self-employed and the public as a whole."

Business minister Margot James said: "The Matthew Taylor review is hugely important in helping us understand whether employment rights need to change to keep up with the various new ways people can work.

"It is symbolic that Matthew will launch his country-wide regional tour in London, where thousands of people are already working in ways completely different from only a few years ago.

"I'd encourage everyone to take part in the review to make sure their views on the modern labour market are heard."

A plumber last week won the latest round in campaigns to win rights for the growing army of self-employed workers, when t he Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Pimlico Plumbers on the employment status of former worker Gary Smith.

Other cases have involved ride-hailing app Uber, and courier firms Deliveroo and CitySprint.