Samsung 4Q earnings more than double thanks to chip sales

Samsung Electronics has said its fourth quarter earnings more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to its brisk chip business.

The South Korean company said it earned 7.1 trillion won (£4.9 billion) during the October-December period, compared with 3.2 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet, a financial data provider, expected 6.52 trillion won.

Sales stayed flat at 53.3 trillion won (£36.5bn) and operating profit surged 50% over a year earlier to 9.2 trillion won (£6.3bn), in line with Samsung's guidance earlier this month.

Samsung's earnings beat forecast even as it reels from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that cost at least £4 billion since the third quarter.

On Monday, it blamed battery designs and manufacturing errors at suppliers for causing the phone to overheat.

AP