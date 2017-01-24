Finance, tax and auditing among best jobs in Britain in 2017, report says

Managerial posts in finance, tax and auditing will be among the best jobs in Britain this year, a report predicts.

Jobs site Glassdoor said that based on earning potential, job satisfaction and the number of openings, finance managers top the list, with a median salary of £68,000.

Tax manager was second (£59,000), followed by design manager (£55,000), audit manager (£59,500), human resources manager (£50,000), data scientist (£45,000), supply chain manager (£53,000) and solutions architect (£65,000).

Another top job was said to be scrum master - described as a "facilitator for a development team", with a median salary of £55,000.

Dr Andrew Chamberlain, of Glassdoor, said: "This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly-skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation.

"The finance and tech industries are well represented on this list, both of which the UK is renowned for.

"In particular for tech jobs, companies across all industries are hiring workers for these much needed positions.

"Any organisation today with a mobile app, web presence or digitised data are struggling to fill positions like data scientists, solutions architect and mobile developers."