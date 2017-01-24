facebook icon twitter icon
Fever-Tree shares sparkling as mixer maker predicts revenue topping £100m

Shares in Fever-Tree fizzed on Tuesday after the mixer maker reported a sharp rise in sales.

Fever-Tree has benefited from the rise in the popularity of gin
The firm said that, following a 75% surge in sales in the six months to December, it now expects full-year revenue to come in at around £102.2 million, reflecting growth of 73% on 2015.

Investors guzzled down the news, sending shares nearly 5% higher at 1,189p.

In the UK, Fever-Tree said annual turnover is set to rise approximately 118% compared with 2015.

Fever-Tree, which specialises in selling mixers such as ginger beer and Sicilian lemonade, has also benefited from the rise in the popularity of gin.

Tim Warrillow, co-founder and chief executive of Fever-Tree, flagged a particularly strong festive period.

He said: "Fever-Tree continues to gain market share in both the on and off trade and, while we have experienced strong growth across all regions, our performance in the UK has been particularly notable, culminating in a very strong Christmas period."

Sales in continental Europe also performed strongly, with the firm pencilling in full-year revenue to be 39% ahead of 2015.

The US and rest of the world segments are tipped to grow 55% and 88% respectively.