Weetabix strike on hold after new offer in shift patterns dispute

The threat of a strike by workers at cereal giant Weetabix has been put on hold after a new offer aimed at resolving a row over shift patterns.

Members of Usdaw, who backed industrial action by nine to one last year, will be balloted in the next few weeks on whether to end the dispute.

Ed Leach of Usdaw said: "Following the overwhelming vote in favour of industrial action, the company immediately contacted me to seek further talks on suitable financial incentives for employees who have moved shift or will be expected to move on to the new 24/7 shift pattern.

"We welcome the company's positive engagement with us to seek a solution that will avoid the industrial action backed by our members.

"They have listened to staff and brought forward an improved offer, which we are balloting members on."

Strikes had been threatened at sites in Corby and Kettering, Northamptonshire.