Deliveroo in jobs drive to expand tech team ahead of move to new London base

Deliveroo, the restaurant delivery firm, is dishing up more than 300 new jobs as it bids to create one of the "largest technology hubs in the UK".

The hiring spree will create hundreds of new "high-skilled, high-tech jobs" in anticipation of a summer move to its new London headquarters on Cannon Street.

Deliveroo, which handles tens of thousands of deliveries for 20,000 restaurants, said global orders had rocketed by 650% last year - but it declined to break down the numbers.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said the recruitment drive was a sure sign that the firm was going from strength to strength.

"London is where I founded this company and it's from our headquarters here that we export our British-born technology around the world. That's why we're now on the lookout for over 300 people to join our engineering team.

"When so many of the success stories in the on-demand economy have been grown from America, I am particularly proud to be doing this here in Britain."

The fast-rising technology firm, which allows customers to have restaurant food delivered on-demand using an app, employs more than 1,000 people worldwide.

It said it will aim to hire experts in software engineering, behavioural economics and algorithm development, which will join its 125-strong tech team.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain announced last year it was seeking recognition on behalf of Deliveroo drivers in north London.

Law firm Leigh Day said it is advising Deliveroo riders on a potential legal action over rights including holiday pay and the national minimum wage.

Revenues at Deliveroo were on course to hit £130 million for 2016, according to reports in June last year.

The company is currently based in Fitzrovia, London.