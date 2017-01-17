facebook icon twitter icon
Tobacco giant BAT agrees £40.8bn takeover of US rival Reynolds

Dunhill and Lucky Strike firm British American Tobacco has agreed a 49.4 billion US dollar (£40.8 billion) takeover of US rival Reynolds in a deal creating the world's largest listed tobacco company.

The deal between BAT and Reynolds will bring together a raft of global cigarette brands under one roof
BAT, which currently owns 42.2% of Reynolds, will pay 59.64 US dollars (£49.27) per share for the remaining 57.8% of the company in an improved offer after originally tabling a 47 billion US dollar (£38.8 billion) approach in October.

The deal will bring together a raft of global brands under one roof, including BAT products Rothmans, Kool and Kent, and Reynolds' brands such as Newport, Camel, Pall Mall, Doral, Misty and Capri slims.