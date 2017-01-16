Talks held in bid to resolve Fujitsu pay, pensions and jobs dispute

Talks will be held this week in a bid to resolve a long-running dispute on pay, pensions and job security at Fujitsu.

Up to 300 members of Unite based in Manchester have taken strike action over planned redundancies from next month.

Unite regional officer Sharon Hutchinson said: "Fujitsu is a very profitable company and our members will fight for justice on pay, pensions and job security.

"The strike action continues to have a significant impact on service delivery for customers and project timescales, which should give the management added impetus to seek a fair settlement."