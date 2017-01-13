Co-op members asked to take up 28 vacancies on group's council

Members of the Co-op are being urged to apply to join the group's council, which works closely with the board and senior managers.

There are 28 vacancies for people who have been a member for at least three years.

Nick Crofts, president of the Members' Council, said: " Members on our council will contribute to shaping the future of one of the world's largest consumer co-ops, and helping us to deliver our purpose of being a better way of doing business for you and your communities."