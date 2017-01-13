facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank

Co-op members asked to take up 28 vacancies on group's council

Members of the Co-op are being urged to apply to join the group's council, which works closely with the board and senior managers.

The Co-op's group council works closely with the board and senior managers
The Co-op's group council works closely with the board and senior managers

There are 28 vacancies for people who have been a member for at least three years.

Nick Crofts, president of the Members' Council, said: " Members on our council will contribute to shaping the future of one of the world's largest consumer co-ops, and helping us to deliver our purpose of being a better way of doing business for you and your communities."