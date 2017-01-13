facebook icon twitter icon
Business rates exemption plan aimed at boosting broadband access

New tax breaks will boost access to broadband and prepare the UK for 5G, the Communities Secretary has said.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid's plan will be introduced for the next five years
Communities Secretary Sajid Javid's plan will be introduced for the next five years

An exemption on business rates on the fibre infrastructure installed by telecoms companies will be introduced for the next five years under plans published by Sajid Javid.

The move will save £60 million, which can be reinvested in the work, according to the Government.

Mr Javid said: "We need to have the best possible digital technology and broadband connections if we're to create an economy that works for all.

"The Local Government Finance Bill will offer a £60 million boost to deliver ever-faster broadband connections, making UK PLC an ever-stronger competitor on the global stage."