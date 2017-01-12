Sterling slump sees ASOS international sales surge by 52%

ASOS has bolstered its outlook after sterling's slump since the Brexit vote helped trigger a significant surge in international sales.

The fashion retailer said it was pencilling in full-year sales to be 25% to 30% higher after international figures leapt 52% in the four months to the end of December.

The firm said its global business was lifted after it reinvested the currency boost from the Brexit-hit pound and benefits from US import duty.

ASOS, which stands for As Seen on Screen, also drove home a strong performance in the UK, with sales climbing 18%.

Chief executive Nick Beighton said the retailer had built on a strong performance over the festive period.

"Following record sales over cyber weekend and the Christmas trading period, I'm pleased to report a strong start to the year.

"A 50%-plus increase in international sales is a stand-out performance. UK sales growth at 18% was a strong performance in a more promotional market.

"With sales for the year now expected to be up by around 25% to 30%, we're accelerating our infrastructure investment to handle that growth.

"ASOS remains well set to meet its longer-term ambitions as a result of the hard work and commitment of the team."

The firm said capital expenditure for the financial year would come in between £150 million and £170 million.