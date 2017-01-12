Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers hit by online accounts glitch

Lloyds Banking Group has apologised to customers who have been struggling to access internet banking due to a glitch which has lasted for two days.

The problems started on Wednesday and have affected some customers of Lloyds Bank as well as its sister banks, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

Customers have been reporting that they are unable to access online and app banking.

Lloyds said it is still investigating what caused the glitch and it is not clear when the problems will be fully resolved.

It is thought the issues have been affecting customers intermittently - so some customers who have been unable to log in have tried again and found they have then been able to log in successfully.

It is understood the vast majority of customers have been able to access their online banking.

One Twitter user complained: "No access to my online account for 2 days now and no updates."

Another urged Lloyds to "please hurry up and fix this".

A Lloyds Banking Group spokeswoman said: "We have been having intermittent service issues with internet banking. We are working hard to restore a full service for our customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

There are around 22 million current account customers across Lloyds Banking Group as a whole, with nearly six million actively users of Lloyds Bank digital services.