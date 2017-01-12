Beauty and gifts sections help boost Debenhams' festive sales by 3.5%

Debenhams was sitting pretty after a growth surge in its beauty and gift sections boosted sales over the Christmas period.

The department store chain said group like-for-like sales rose 3.5% in the 18 weeks to January 7, as demand for beauty and gift products lifted non-clothing sales by 57%.

Online sales were also pushing higher, jumping 13.9% over the period, thanks in part to a sales boost from a "successful Black Friday".

The firm said it held on to market share in the fiercely competitive clothing market despite trimming back on clothing options and discounting, with stocks down 7% year on year.

Chief executive Sergio Bucher was cheered by the results, but said there was "a lot more we can do to build from this base".

"I'm pleased with the performance we have achieved in the key trading weeks of Black Friday and over the Christmas peak, given the challenges in the broader environment and the strong performance last year.

"The resilience of Debenhams' differentiated offer is beginning to show through, with the growth we have driven in beauty and gifting.

"It's encouraging to see that the service improvements we have made helped us to deliver strong multi-channel sales growth."

The firm said it had also launched nine more food service offers, including new partnerships with the sour dough pizza restaurant Franco Manca and James Martin Kitchen.