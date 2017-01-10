Trinity Mirror confirms talks to acquire minority stake in Express publisher

The publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper has confirmed talks are under way to acquire a minority stake in Daily Express publisher Northern & Shell.

Trinity Mirror said on Tuesday discussions are at an "early stage" with the group, which is owned by Richard Desmond.

"The board of Trinity Mirror plc notes the recent media speculation and confirms that it is at an early stage of discussions towards taking a minority interest in a new company comprising certain of Northern & Shell's assets.

"No offer has been made and there is no certainty that any agreement will be reached," Trinity said in a statement.

It is the second time in under a year that Trinity has opened talks with Northern & Shell, which owns the Daily Express and Daily Star titles.