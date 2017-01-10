Employers speeding up time it takes to hire new staff

Half of employers have speeded up the time it takes to recruit staff because they want to hire workers more quickly, a study shows.

One in 10 firms now conduct job interviews over Skype, while one in four use psychometric testing, said jobs site totaljobs.

A survey of 3,000 jobseekers and 100 employers found that most firms now take less than two weeks to interview a candidate after advertising a post, and make an offer a week later.

A separate report by employment agencies found a slight fall in permanent placements last month, but a big increase in temporary positions.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation said demand for permanent staff in London had reached a 10-month high.

Chief executive Kevin Green said: "The jobs market continues to beat expectations as we begin the new year. More people are finding jobs each month, and demand for staff is growing.

"We've seen two months of growth in London, which is particularly encouraging following a difficult period between the EU referendum and October.

"The big question for 2017 is about how employers will fill vacancies. The unemployment rate is at a record low and candidate availability for temporary jobs has been getting worse for the last three and a half years.

"There is an urgent need for people to fill roles in catering, care, and food manufacturing. In these sectors especially employers rely heavily on workers from the EU."