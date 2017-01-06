FTSE 100 struggles to make gains as investor attention turns to US

The FTSE 100 was struggling to make gains on Friday after notching up its longest run of positive closes since 1997.

London's top flight index was relatively flat, down 0.06% at around 7,191.17 points - slightly lower than Thursday's all-time closing high of 7,195.31 and the mid-session record of 7,211.96.

But if it manages to eke out gains by day-end, it would mark the FTSE 100's seventh consecutive session of all-time closing highs. A further record close on Monday would be its largest record-setting streak since May 1997.

In currency markets, sterling fell 0.25% against the US dollar to 1.238 and 0.2% versus the euro to 1.167.

On a quiet day for earnings and economic data in the UK, investor attention has turned to the US, which will release its latest jobs report later this afternoon.

Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said: "The UK's empty economic calendar suggests it might be hard for the FTSE to find any upwards momentum as the day goes on. Or, at the very least, it may have to wait until the final Obama-era non-farm jobs report from the US this afternoon for something a bit more interesting."

Economists are forecasting that 183,000 jobs were created in December in the US and are expecting unemployment to rise slightly from 4.6% to 4.7%.

Across Europe, the French CAC 40 fell 0.4% and the German Dax dropped nearly 0.3%.

In oil markets, Brent crude prices rose 0.3% to around 57.01 US dollars per barrel (£46.03) as investor weighed the likelihood of major producers following through with promised production cuts meant to tackle the industry's supply glut.

In UK stocks, housebuilders and property owners maintained momentum after rising on the back of a strong earnings reports from Persimmon a day earlier.

It pulled a number of shares higher including Persimmon up 0.8%, British Land Company up 0.9%, Land Securities up 0.9% and Intu Properties up 0.8%

Lloyds Banking Group shares rose 1.8% after Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight from equal rate and raised its target price to 75p from 55p.

Shares in Next were up 0.7% as it bounced back from a major sell-off earlier this week after the company warned that profits could tumble as much as 14% in the worst-case scenario in the year to January 2018.

But retailers were among some of the worst performers on the FTSE 100 ahead of a raft of earnings next week from the likes of Primark owner Associated British Foods, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, John Lewis, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

Associated British Foods was down 1.3% and Marks and Spencer fell 1.5%.