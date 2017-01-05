Driver only train door operation 'safe method of working'

The proposed method of operating train doors on Southern Railway, which is at the centre of a long-running industrial dispute, is "a safe method of working", according to the rail regulator.

Transferring the responsibility for opening and closing doors from train conductors to drivers would meet the legal requirements for safe operation as long as suitable equipment, procedures and staff are in place, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, which has called a number of strikes over the issue in recent months, described the report as " a complete whitewash" and accused the ORR of being "nothing more than an arm of Government".

An ORR official carried out inspections on the Horsham to Bognor Regis route in West Sussex, where Driver Only Operation (DOO) of train doors has recently begun.

It was found that although the quality of in-cab CCTV images of platforms varied, all were "adequate".

A recommendation has been made to Southern to make improvements so that image quality is "consistently high", including overhauling the cleaning regime of external camera lenses.

Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said: " Following a thorough review of GTR-Southern's method and implementation of Driver Only Operation, ORR is satisfied that with suitable equipment, proper procedures and competent staff in place, it is a safe method of working."

Charles Horton, chief executive of Southern's parent company GTR, welcomed the report.

He said: " The independent rail regulator carried out a full and comprehensive review, including a thorough risk assessment, of our plans to implement driver-controlled trains on new routes on the Southern network.

"We warmly welcome their robust report which confirms that our roll-out programme is safe."

Mr Horton added that passenger safety was the company's "number one priority" and said it will act on the regulator's recommendations for further improvements "as soon as possible".

On Wednesday the Aslef union announced that s trikes by Southern Railway train drivers will hit the network at the end of January, as well as next week, causing fresh misery for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

In light of the ORR report the unions must acknowledge that they have " no credible argument" that DOO is unsafe, Mr Horton claimed.

But RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: " The report into Driver Only Operation on Southern Rail issued by the ORR this morning is a complete whitewash that proves conclusively that the Office of Road and Rail is no longer fit for purpose and is nothing more than an arm of Government, wholly committed to propping up the train companies and the Department for Transport.

"The authors of this report have taken no evidence from the trade unions, have swallowed whole the distorted pictures painted by Southern Rail and have limited their work to the issue of door control when there is a whole raft of safety issues that are allied to the question of Driver Only Operation.

"That is scandalous."